SIDNEY – Theodore Albert "Ted" Griner, 45, of Sidney, passed away at 1:57 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1974, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert and Anna (Domski) Griner.

On Oct. 27, 2017, he married the former Angela S. Bertsch, who survives him along with two daughters, Danielle Branscum and Brittany Swob, both of Sidney; five sisters; two brothers and many other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by father-in-law, Ronald Bertsch; one granddaughter; two brothers and one nephew.

Ted served as a research lab technician for Emerson Climate Technologies, where he had worked for more than 25 years. He enjoyed the company of his cats, playing darts, watching the Food Network and educating others by quizzing them with random questions. Ted was a gentle soul, a loving husband, and his family was his greatest joy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Philip K. Chilcote officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Ted's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.