FORT LORAMIE – Theodore James Siegel, age 52, of Loy Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes early Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020, at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born June 10, 1967, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Roger and Linda (Pleiman) Siegel, of Fort Loramie. On April 4, 1992, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patrick, Ted married Treva (Wehrman) Siegel, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Morgan, Lauren and Logan Siegel, all at home; two brothers, Tim and Barb Siegel and Mike and Janet Siegel, of Fort Loramie; as well as brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jim and Sandy Wehrman, of Hunstville, Bill and Mary Wehrman, of Sidney, Ray (dec.) and Terri Wehrman, of Piqua, Betty and Denny Dahlinghaus, of Minster, Linda and Dave Barhorst, of Sidney, Ruth and Dave Clark, of Troy, Roger Wehrman, of Fort Loramie, Joan and Jerry Schulze, of Yorkshire, Pat and Deb Wehrman, of Anna, and Barb and Keith Paulus, of Russia; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Carl and Kathleen Wehrman.

Mr. Siegel was a 1985 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He had been employed 25 years at Precision Strip, Inc., in Minster and previously worked at the Francis-Schulze Co. in Russia. Ted was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been a greeter. He also belonged to Newport Sportsman's Club and the Fort Loramie Football Boosters. Ted was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and took great pride in caring for his pond and landscape. He also collected and built eclectic rifles and knives. Dedicated to his family, Ted liked to cook and will always be remembered quoting his favorite movie lines.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Redskin Memorial Park or charity of donor's choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.