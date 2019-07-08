CONOVER — Theodore "Ted" R. Weldy, age 77, of Conover, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Born on May 2, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, Ted was the son of the late Harold Walter and Mary Jane (Smith) Weldy-Helton. He married Jacquelyn Shafford on June 24, 1961, and she survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Theodore Weldy II, of Conover, Michael Weldy, of Findlay, Ohio; a daughter; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Sue and Dave Randall.

Ted was a 1960 graduate of Miami East High School and the owner of Weldy Windows and Doors. He was currently employed by WalMart of Sidney, Ohio.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, OH 45326. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery.

