Thomas A. McElroy

Obituary
SIDNEY – Thomas A. McElroy, 61, of Sidney, passed away at 9:32 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Pavilion Rehab and Skilled Care Center.

He was born on Sept. 14, 1957, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late William and Clara (Robbins) McElroy.

Before enlisting in the U.S. Army, Tom married the former Lisa M. Hilleary, who survives along with their three children, William McElroy, Tina McElroy and Teri McElroy, all of Sidney; siblings, Ken (Pat) McElroy, Bettina Edwards, both of Sidney, and Mike (Chris) McElroy, of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Tom Edwards.

Tom worked for the former Formed Fiber Technology in Sidney. He enjoyed building WWII models and studying history related to the war.

In keeping with Tom's wishes, no services are to be held. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the McElroy family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019
