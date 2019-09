NEW BREMEN — Thomas J. Blaser, age 64, of New Bremen, formerly of Findlay, Ohio, died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 2:22 p.m. at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio.

A Catholic service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen.