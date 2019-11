PIQUA — Thomas C. Byer, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

A time to honor his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery, Quincy. Services are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.