HOUSTON — Thomas C. Veit age 84, of Houston, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Thomas was born June 13, 1936, in Darke County to the late Robert R. & Freda B. (Bashore) Veit. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his sister, Susie Marker; brother, Gene Veit; brothers-in-law, Edward Simon and James Turner; and sister-in-law, Linda Veit.

Thomas is survived by his sisters, Patricia Simon of Ft. Loramie and Sally Ann Turner of Sidney; brother, David Veit of Houston; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Veit of Sidney.

Thomas was a graduate of Houston High School with the Class of 1956. He retired from Stolle Corporation in Sidney on December 31, 1996 and was a farmer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Douglas Thobe officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Covington. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com