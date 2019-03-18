SIDNEY — Thomas J. Chamberlin, age 59, of Sidney, went to be with his Lord and personal Savior on March 17, 2019.

He was born Oct. 4, 1959, in Urbana, Ohio, to the late Joseph Chamberlin and Alice Mangus Wooten. Late stepparents are Mary Chamberlin and Robert Wooten (his fishing buddy and second Dad).

Thomas is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Theresa Stephens Chamberlin, son Chad (Michelle) Chamberlin, and daughter, Chasity Chamberlin, both of Sidney; grandchildren, Marcus, Jace, Taybor, Haylee, Elizabeth, Meghan and Zayvierra; brothers, Wayne (Nancy), Warren, James, Terry (Debbie), David (Debbie), Matt (Karen) and Michael; and sisters, Kris and Vicky.

A sister, Teresa preceded him in death.

Also surviving is his father and mother-in-law, Merrell and Beverly Wilson; sisters-in-law, Robin (Terry) and Loretta, Faye (Scott); brother-in-law, James (Sherry); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Two sisters-in-law preceded him in death, Sue and Missy, and his father-in-law, Ledford Stephens.

Thomas started going to Sidney Baptist Church in late 2005 and joined the church by baptism on March 12, 2006. He taught Men's Sunday School class and was the door greeter for years. During his illness, his faith never waivered and he always had his sense of humor. He was a retired truck driver and drywall installer.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater and outdoorsman.

He loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to family Sunday suppers. He loved his church family and spending time with them also.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., Sidney.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sidney Baptist Church with Pastor John Butts and Tom Fernandez officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

