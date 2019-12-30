SIDNEY — Thomas Lee Coverstone, age 78, of Sidney, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11:35 p.m. at Landings of Sidney.

He was born on July 4, 1941, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Ivan and Virginia (Howell) Coverstone.

On May 21, 1960, Tom married his wife of 59 years, Linda Sue (Fridley), who survives along with three children, Lori McLain, of Sidney, Mark Coverstone, of New Carlisle, and Todd (Marie) Coverstone, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Jake (Hannah) Covertone, Alysha (Isaac) Green, Seth (Taylor) Coverstone, Summer McLain, Savanna McLain, Jameson Coverstone and Jada Coverstone; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Hadley, Autumn and Piper.

He was preceded in death by one brother, James Coverstone.

Mr. Coverstone was a 1959 Sidney High School graduate. He worked as a surveyor for the city of Sidney and state of Ohio, and was the co-founder of Choice One Engineering. He was a member of the Sidney Moose Lodge, Piqua Harley Davidson Owners Group and Greenview United Church of Christ.

Tom was an avid racing fan, owning his own sprint car, and spending many evenings at Eldora Speedway. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A gathering to celebrate Tom's life will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CASA or Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

Condolences may be expressed to the Coverstone family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.