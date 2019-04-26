SIDNEY — Thomas Wayne Hulsmeyer, 85, of Sidney went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Tom was born on May 29, 1933, to the late Silas W. and Eva A. (Metz) Hulsmeyer in Shelby County.

Tom married the love of his life Carole (Botner) Hulsmeyer on Dec. 20, 1953, at the former Memorial United Brethren Church which later became The Memorial United Methodist Church. They presently belong to Only Believe Ministries Christian Center in Botkins, Ohio. They were married 65 years this past Dec. 20, celebrating at the Golden Lantern in Lebanon, Ohio, with their family.

Surviving are three sons, David Alan (Pati), of Loveland, Darin Scott (Sabrina), of West Carrollton, and Douglas Wayne (Ursula), of Lapeer, Michigan; a special daughter, Tammy (Tony) Creager,of Anna; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Charles) Cartwright, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and Donna (Jim) Cowperthwaite, of Cincinnati; one brother, Robert D. (Joanna) "Footsie" Hulsmeyer, of Leesburg, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and their families. Tom was the happiest when he was with his children and their families.

Tom was preceded in death by five siblings, Martha Shatto, Eva L. Arnett, Lester Hulsmeyer, Willard Hulsmeyer and Thelma Thompson; three nieces and one nephew.

Mr. Hulsmeyer retired as Master Pattern Maker at the former Sidney Pattern. Tom also worked at Ross Aluminum in Sidney. He proudly served his county in the United States Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean Conflict. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 217.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held Tuesday April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Only Believe Ministries, 13815 Botkins Road, Botkins, OH 45306 with Pastor Ed Ingram officiati

ng. Friends may visit Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, and Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Only Believe Ministries.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Only Believe Ministries in Tom's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hulsmeyer family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.