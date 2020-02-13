FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Thomas Wayne Hunter, loving husband and father of five children and distinguished physician, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at the age of 94, preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Louise (Day) Hunter.

He is survived by son, Thomas Day Hunter (Kate), and daughters, Judith Ann Hunter, Carol Louise Hunter (Philip B. Moon), Elizabeth Hunter Schippers (Kevin), and Janey Hunter Lovelock (Mike Vennerstrom), and by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was born on April 15, 1925, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and raised in Ossian, son of Edgar Parker and Mary Annis (Woodard) Hunter.

During World War II Thomas served as Ensign in the US Navy in the Pacific.

He and Barbara graduated from DePauw University in 1947. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia.

Their growing family settled in Sidney, Ohio, for 17 years, from 1953 to 1970. In 1970, the family relocated to the Cleveland area where he completed a residency in radiology at the Cleveland Clinic and practiced radiology in the Cleveland area until his retirement.

After retiring, he and Barbara divided time between homes in Sapphire, North Carolina, and Sanibel Island, Florida, before finally moving to Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to Hope Hospice. An online donation can be made at Donate.HopeHCS.org. A check with specific instructions can be mailed to the administrative office at Development Department, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.