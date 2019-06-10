SIDNEY — Thomas Dunson Hussey, age 83, of Sidney, passed away June 9, 2019, at the Pavilion Skilled Nursing Home in Sidney.

He was born May 26, 1936, in Shelby County, Ohio, to the late Thomas M. Hussey and Lorraine V. (Dunson) Hussey.

He married Sarah K. (Sexauer) Hussey on July 11, 1959. She preceded him in death Aug. 2, 2008.

Thomas is survived by children, Christena (Thomas) Hiegel, of Piqua, Alisa Meyer (David Jenkinson), of Skull Valley, Utah, and Kathleen (Michael) Smith, of New Knoxville, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis and Andrea Hiegel, Dustin and Grace Meyer, Levi and Erica Meyer, Ila and Bryck Rhodes, Isaiah Smith and Simon Smith; and great-grandchildren, Chase and Jake Meyer, Brynlee (Chelsea) Meyer, Oliver Meyer, Elias Rhodes, Marshal Rhodes and Alice Dietrich. Also surviving are nephew, Dan Sexauer. of Arizona, niece, Judy Bayes. of Beavercreek and special friend, Geri Roberts, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by grandchildren,Tracy Nicole Hiegel and Wesley Jay Meyer.

Thomas proudly served in the US Army National Guard. He retired after many years of faithful service from Emerson Copeland of Sidney. He graduated from Sidney High School in the class of 1954. He also graduated from JVS with a degree in Farm Business Planning. Thomas was a member of the Shelby County Antique Tractor Association. After graduating from high school, he was a member of the FFA, 4H, and the Farm Bureau of Shelby County. He was a lifetime grain and dairy farmer and cattleman raising Jerseys and Herefords. He was a school bus driver for 10 years at Hardin Houston Public Schools. He enjoyed morning coffee with his friends at McDonalds. He loved life, loved farming, loved his family and friends.

Family and friends may visit Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor John Leighty, officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

