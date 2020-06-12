SIDNEY – Thomas "Tom" Joseph Goffena, 61, of Sidney, passed away at 10:22 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home after a long, 10-year battle with cancer.

He was born on June 11, 1959, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Peter and Shyla (Freeman) Goffena, who survives.

On Nov. 11, 1978, Thomas married the former Karen Hittepole, who survives him. Also surviving is daughter, Elizabeth (Rob) VanMetre, of Sidney; brother, David (Deb) Goffena, of Sidney; sister-in-law, Bonnie Goffena; and granddaughters, Emma, Sophia, and Stella VanMetre. He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Michael "Mike" Goffena.

Tom was a very exceptional man. In 1977, he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays as the team's first draft pick ever, beginning his short-lived career in professional baseball. After leaving the Toronto Blue Jays, he spent 32 years working for the Shelby County Highway Department as a road and bridge supervisor. Tom also enjoyed his side business mowing lawns for friends and neighbors. He was a lifetime member of Holy Angels Church, as well as a member of Shelby Oaks and the Sidney Moose Lodge. Mr. Goffena was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Tom never met a stranger and making people happy was his favorite thing to do. He will be greatly missed by so many people in the community.

Keeping with Tom's wishes, a private, immediate family service will be held at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Tom's honor.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Tom's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.