SIDNEY – Dr. Thomas Joseph Witwer, known by most as Dr. Tom, passed away in his home in Sidney, Ohio, on Dec. 3, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1951, in Barberton, Ohio, to Richard and Anne Witwer.

Dr. Tom was a pillar of the local Shelby County community, providing chiropractic care to patients in Sidney and all neighboring towns.

Outside of work, he enjoyed fishing, exploring nature, bible study, and spending time with family and friends. He was a kind, generous man who put the well being of others above himself.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Witwer; two children, Marina and Thomas Witwer; two sisters, Janette Gorog and Ann Witwer; and his mother, Anne Witwer.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Richard C. Witwer; brother, Richard J. Witwer; and sister, Claudia Goettel.

A celebration of life will take place in January 2020 at a time and location to be announced.