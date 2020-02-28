JACKSON CENTER – Thomas L. Zwiebel, age 82, of Jackson Center, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Pavilion in Sidney.

He was born in Maplewood, Ohio, on Aug. 19, 1937, to the late Harley E. and Ethel E. (Shroyer) Zwiebel.

Along with his parents, Tom also was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Jean (Hall) Zwiebel, on June 8, 2017; a grandson, Michael Andrew Mills; and his siblings, Myra Wildermuth, Doris Fogt, Mary Eveslage and Edwin Zwiebel.

He is survived by a daughter, Robin (Donald) Mills, of Sidney; a grandson, Tony (Ashley) Ombrello, of Sidney; three great-grandchildren, Seth, Ian and Lexi Ombrello; brothers, Frederick (Judy) Zwiebel, of Sidney, and Donald (Mary) Zwiebel, of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tom was a truck driver for General Highway Express for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors, and especially working in the yard. Tom also enjoyed taking drives admiring the countryside. All who loved and knew Tom will miss him.

A private family graveside took place in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.