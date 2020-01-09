SIDNEY – Thomas M. Jackson, age 92, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in Pemberton, Ohio, the son of the late Jesse and Lura (Mauck) Jackson.

On Aug. 21, 1949, Tom married his wife of 70 years, Charlotte L. (Reeder), who survives along with three children, Joyce (Dennis) Nelson, of Port Clinton, Steven (Donna) Jackson, of Delaware, and Joseph (Karen) Jackson, of Columbus, three grandchildren, Jessica (Erik) Mowery, Jeff (Kristin) Jackson, and Judy Jackson, one great-grandchild, five step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Marion Jackson.

Mr. Jackson was a 1945 graduate of the former Perry High School. He worked in Sidney as a Certified Ford Mechanic and later retired from Sidney Tire.

Tom was a life-long member of St. Johns' Lutheran Church, a member of Shelby County Coin Club, charter member of Sidney Boat Club, member of High Twelve, 70 year member of Masonic Lodge 305 F&M in Port Jefferson, Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop 69, and an original organizer of the Sidney Amateur Baseball Commission. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Dayton Flyers fan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney, with Rev. Robert Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, and on Saturday, at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church and condolences may be expressed to the Jackson family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.