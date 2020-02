SIDNEY — Thomas Healey McClure, known to everyone as Tom, died on February 16, 2020 after multiple complications related to a moderate stroke he suffered in October 2019. He was 73.

Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of his life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.