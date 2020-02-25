SIDNEY — Thomas Healey McClure, known to everyone as Tom, died on Feb. 16, 2020, after multiple complications related to a moderate stroke he suffered in October 2019. He was 73.

The best we can piece together, Tom probably decided that it was time to go based on two factors: that his membership to AARP was about to expire and he absolutely didn't want to sit through another presidential election cycle.

Born Nov. 17, 1946, Tom lived in Sidney, Ohio, most of his life. The only time he moved away was when he was drafted into the US Army in the summer of 1970. He served his time at Fort Lee, Virginia and upon his honorable discharge he walked off the base with his first wife, Joy, (he would like you to know she outranked him, but just barely), and a daughter — who Tom called, "… the best thing that ever came out of being in the Army."

Civilian life allowed Tom to put his acquired Army skills to good use and became manager of the Elks lodge in Sidney and where he met his second wife, Patty. In his time at the Elks, he served as the Exalted Ruler, which came with all the perks and benefits you can imagine: a laminated card for his wallet and a ring he never wore. He eventually transferred those skills to the American Legion where he was usually in the kitchen making meals for the weekly dinner specials. He loved his Legion family and missed regular visits in the last months of his life. He did, however, want the folks at the American Legion to know that the records should reflect his timely payment of yearly dues because, "…come hell or high water, I'm keeping that continuous membership pin."

He leaves behind a family he never friended on Facebook because he couldn't figure out how it worked, much less upload a profile photo. That family includes his daughter Kelley (Andy) Mork of Willmar, Minnesota, and his twin sister, Kathy (David) King, of Greenville, his nieces, Shelly (Pat) Warner, of Greenville, and Leslie Patterson, of Cincinnati, and nephews, Gregory Patterson and Jeremy Patterson, both of Cincinnati.

We know those who preceded him in death are pleased to see him again. They include his older sister, Janet (McClure, Patterson) Keith, his parents, Dorthea (Proctor) and Wilbert H. McClure, his nephews, Michael King and John Michael Warner, his fiancé, Bethel Lease, and his one-eyed shitzu named Whizzer (yes, that was the dog's real name and yes, it had just one eye). If you know Tom, you can bet he's already checked out all heaven has to offer, taken a nap in a plush recliner while watching the CBS Morning Show, The Walking Dead, reruns of Ohio State vs. Michigan football games, or the WHIO (Channel 7) news. He's also enjoying a giant bowl of French vanilla ice-cream or an apple fritter donut. Or both.

Tom requested to be cremated, but has asked us to keep his remains under lock and key because, "everyone will want a piece of me and there isn't enough of my wonderful personality to go around."

Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of his life on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio. The service will conclude with military honors provided by the Sidney American Legion Post 217.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney American Legion Post 217 in Tom's memory.

