SIDNEY — Thomas James "Tom" McMahon, 38, of Sidney passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1982, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Dennis (Sabrina) McMahon and Karen (Dave) Potts, both of Sidney. In addition to his parents, Tom was survived by his son, Satchel McMahon, of Sidney; siblings, Maureen (Dylan) O'Keefe, Daniel (Cara) McMahon, Jack (Rachel) McMahon, Mike (Heidi) McMahon and David Potts, all of Sidney; paternal grandmother, Jeanne McMahon; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by the mother of his son, Jennifer Ross. Tom worked for Apex in Piqua. He loved bluegrass and was very artistic which was evident in his passion for music, poetry and playing his djembe drum. He enjoyed camping and going to concerts and festivals at every opportunity. He had an immense love for his son, Satchel and all of his family. Tom had a great sense of humor and enjoyed more than anything spending time with his friends and family. A private celebration to honor Tom's life will be held at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Tom's final resting place will be at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Star House, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to Tom's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
