Thomas McMaken
1955 - 2020
PIQUA — Thomas P. McMaken, 64, of Piqua, died at 11:35 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 23, 1955, in Piqua to the late William Henry and Mary Belle (Bulle) McMaken. He married Sonia E. Davis Oct. 31, 2008, in Troy and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Jeff (Christina) McMaken, of Sidney, and James McMaken, of Troy; three stepdaughters, Angela Hutson, of Bradford, Heather Shefbuch and Anita Martinez, both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and six grandchildren, Dustyn McMaken, Hayleigh McMaken, Stephen (Katie) Hutson, Ashlynne Hutson, Kierstynn Hutson and Isabela Martinez.

Mr. McMaken was a 1973 graduate of Piqua Central High School. He worked as a machine repairman at AB Dick for 30 years, then as a press builder for Baumfolder. He was a past member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Troy Fish & Game. He was an avid fan of John Force, Pink Floyd and loved Star Trek. He also enjoyed music trivia. He loved his family and friends as well as his cats, Tiger, Lily, Nala and Zodiac.

A gathering to honor his life will held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or the Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
