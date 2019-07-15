MINSTER — Thomas J. Mertz Sr., age 84, of Minster, passed away at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Heritage Center, Minster.

He was born Sept. 28, 1934, in St. Patrick, Ohio to the late John F. and Catherine (Behr) Mertz. He married Norma J. Long on June 24, 1961, at St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Jennie and Mark Fogt North Lewisburg, Ohio, Thomas Jr. and Christine Mertz, Minster, Timothy and Dorothy Mertz, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Gary and Leann Mertz, St. Marys; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Sister Adeline Mertz C.PP.S., Dayton, Charles Mertz, Minster, Bernard and Rosetta Mertz, Botkins, and Patrick and Kim Mertz, Tacoma, Washington; in-laws, Alvera Mertz, Coldwater, Barbara and Greg Dardio, St. Marys, Geri and Steve Johnson, Van Wert, Paul and Leona Murphy, Jeannette, Pennsylvania, and Charmaine and Brian Brewer, Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Mertz, infant brother John, sisters, Theresa and Stanley Fiely, Margaret and Herbert Quinter, sister-in-law Alma Mertz, brothers-in-law, Richard and Cheryl Long, Anthony Long and Paul Long.

Tom attended Fort Loramie High School, served in the US Army from 1957 to 1960 and was stationed at Fort Kolbe Air Base in Panama. He was also a member of the Minster Eagles 1391, The Egypt Community Club and of the 25-year club at Midmark. Tom enjoyed working on cars.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa and the Rev. Louis Schmit con-celebrants. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.