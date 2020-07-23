SIDNEY — Thomas Ronald Owen, 60, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:05 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on May 1, 1960, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late James Owen and Yvonne (Mottinger) Owen, who survives. On July 24, 2010, Thomas married the former Sondra Coffey, who survives.

He is survived by three children, Stephanie (Shane McClanahan) Owen, of Morristown, Tennessee, Sandy (Tim Goetze) Owen, of Piqua, and Mindy (Jason) Love, of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Eli and Jacob; four siblings, Jerry Owen, Rhonda Frankenfield, Jeff Nicodemus and Scott Nicodemus; two brothers-in-law, Stephen Coffey and Carl Branscum; and three sisters-in-law, Bridget Steed, Rhonda Branscum and Kathy Hamilton.

Thomas was preceded in death by sister, Tina, and stepmother, Barb Owen.

Mr. Owen was employed by Ross Aluminum in the Quality Control Department. Thomas' hobbies included photography, fishing, eagle watching and star gazing. He loved watching racing and going to the dirt tracks. Thomas especially enjoyed walking his dog, Hank. He was a member of the Solid Rock Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Rodney Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests all guests to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings during the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation in Thomas' memory.

