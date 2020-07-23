1/2
Thomas Owen
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Thomas Ronald Owen, 60, of Sidney passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:05 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on May 1, 1960, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late James Owen and Yvonne (Mottinger) Owen, who survives. On July 24, 2010, Thomas married the former Sondra Coffey, who survives.

He is survived by three children, Stephanie (Shane McClanahan) Owen, of Morristown, Tennessee, Sandy (Tim Goetze) Owen, of Piqua, and Mindy (Jason) Love, of Fairfield; two grandchildren, Eli and Jacob; four siblings, Jerry Owen, Rhonda Frankenfield, Jeff Nicodemus and Scott Nicodemus; two brothers-in-law, Stephen Coffey and Carl Branscum; and three sisters-in-law, Bridget Steed, Rhonda Branscum and Kathy Hamilton.

Thomas was preceded in death by sister, Tina, and stepmother, Barb Owen.

Mr. Owen was employed by Ross Aluminum in the Quality Control Department. Thomas' hobbies included photography, fishing, eagle watching and star gazing. He loved watching racing and going to the dirt tracks. Thomas especially enjoyed walking his dog, Hank. He was a member of the Solid Rock Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Rodney Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests all guests to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings during the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation in Thomas' memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Owen family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Burial
Shelby Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bruce and Pam Pequignot
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved