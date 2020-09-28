1/1
Thomas Wick
SIDNEY — Thomas E. Wick, 78, of Sidney, peacefully left this world Friday, Sept. 25, at 9:20 a.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Retirement community.

He was born July 31, 1942, the son of the late George "Delbert" Wick and Marcella (Leslie) Wick. He graduated in 1960 from Houston High School and later from Defiance College.

He taught for a brief period at Russia High School and the remainder of his 30-year teaching career at Botkins Local Schools as a junior high math teacher, before retiring in 1995. He then worked at Fertilizer Dealers Supply in Botkins for over 20 years before enjoying retirement.

Tom (as he was known) married Joyce Trost on July 18, 1964. Together they have traveled to all but four of the continental United States.

Joyce and Tom have two children, Michael (Doreen), of Sidney, and Larry, of Napoleon, Ohio. His brother, James, and sister, Patricia "Pat" Mullen (Duane), both of Sidney, survive. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Hailey Wick and Kyle Wick, of Sidney. Three stepgrandchildren survive, Jesse (Emily), Emily Bennett, and Ryan Bennett, all of Sidney.

Preceded in death were a sister-in-law, Carol (Fisher) Wick.

Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept, 30, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. Burial will follow in Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association – Miami Valley Chapter.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wick family at the funeral home's website, https://www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
