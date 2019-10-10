MINSTER — Thomas E. Woehrmyer, age 90, of Minster passed away at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

He was born May 18, 1929, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Willard B. and Appolonia C. (Bornhorst) Woehrmyer. He married Irene M. Luebke on June 21, 1950, at St. John the Baptist Church, Maria Stein. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children, Shirley and Mike Olding, Minster, Ron and Barb Woehrmyer, Minster, Peg and Tom Meisberger, Fishers, Indiana, Carol and Dane Strausbaugh, Versailles, Barb and Jeff Ranly, Kettering, Steve Woehrmyer, Minster, Mark and Lisa Woehrmyer, Newport, Linda and Mark Gushing, Minster, and Gayle and Brian Huelsman, Minster; 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; sister, Margie Larger, Minster; and sister-in-law, Vera Woehrmyer, Minster.

He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Tonia Woehrmyer, brother, Melvin Woehrmyer, and brother-in-law, Al Larger.

Tom was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster, St. Augustine Orphan Society and Knights of Columbus, Minster. He was also a member of the Minster FOE 1391, Fort Loramie Sons of the American Legion, Cataract Fire Department and Celina Moose.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with burial to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.