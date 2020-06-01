SIDNEY — Thomas E. Wolfe, 85, of Sidney passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 3:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Nancy (Chalmers) Wolfe. In May 2015, Thomas married the former Trudy Gibboney, who survives. He is survived by son, Rick (Kathy) Wolfe, of Sidney; stepson, Dave (Robyn) Hughes, of Sidney; granddaughter, Tisha; great-granddaughter, Reesa; special friend, Odie Day and many stepchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by three siblings, Gale Wolfe, Jay Wolfe and Patricia Fry. Mr. Wolfe retired after 40 years of service at Ross Aluminum as a Group Leader. Thomas was an avid gun collector who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden. Thomas was a member of the Solid Rock Church in Sidney for many years. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shelby Memory Gardens with Pastor Rodney Reynolds officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Wolfe family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.