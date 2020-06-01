Thomas Wolfe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY — Thomas E. Wolfe, 85, of Sidney passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 3:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Nancy (Chalmers) Wolfe. In May 2015, Thomas married the former Trudy Gibboney, who survives. He is survived by son, Rick (Kathy) Wolfe, of Sidney; stepson, Dave (Robyn) Hughes, of Sidney; granddaughter, Tisha; great-granddaughter, Reesa; special friend, Odie Day and many stepchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by three siblings, Gale Wolfe, Jay Wolfe and Patricia Fry. Mr. Wolfe retired after 40 years of service at Ross Aluminum as a Group Leader. Thomas was an avid gun collector who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden. Thomas was a member of the Solid Rock Church in Sidney for many years. A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shelby Memory Gardens with Pastor Rodney Reynolds officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Wolfe family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved