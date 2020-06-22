Thomas Wolfe

SIDNEY — Thomas Eugene Wolfe, 91, Fair Haven Shelby County Home, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 4:48 a.m. at the nursing home.

He was born July 11, 1929, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Francis Hunton and Agnes Elizabeth (Moore) Wolfe and they are deceased.

He was married to Betty E. Pellman on Nov. 5, 1954, and she survives along with four children, Deborah Buehler and husband Mark, of Anna, Ohio, Penny Gibbs and husband Dave, of Sidney, Ohio, Annette Work and husband Dewey, of Swanton, Ohio, and Mark Wolfe and wife Penny, of Sidney, Ohio. Surviving siblings are Francis King, Eileen Boyer and Ron Wolfe and 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also fostered two foreign exchange students, Prudencio N. Lim Jr. and Rodolfo S. Pascual.

He retired from the Ford Motor Company in Lima, Ohio in January 1991. He was a United States Air Force veteran, member of the Shelby County Genealogical Society and the Shelby County Historical Society and a member of the Compromise Grange in Hardin, Ohio. Thomas knew no stranger and was a man of deep faith. He supported the Cal Farley Boys Ranch and enjoyed taking camping trips across the United States with his family in tow.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements.

Cremation will take place and there are no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Genealogy Society, 5813 S. Knoop-Johnston Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365. Attention: Eleanor Kessler.

Condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.