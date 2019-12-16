QUINCY — Tim H. Robinson, age 38, of Quincy, went on to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019.

He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on Oct. 11, 1981, to Daniel and Mary (Kerrigan) Robinson, of Quincy.

On Sept. 24, 2011, he married, the former Ashley Marie Young, whom survives along with their six children, Mackenzy, Chloe and Carson, of Sidney, and Karli, Kingston and Kage, of Quincy; eight siblings, Daniel (Kelly), Nathan (Melissa), Alisha, Nivinity, Draven, Payton, Aairikanna and Ralphie, all of Quincy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A brother, Dana Robinson, preceded Tim in death.

Tim attended Riverside Local Schools, but went on to graduate from Piqua Christian School in 2000. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and was always sporting his Buckeye gear, ready to watch the game. Tim attended the Temple of Quincy where he and his wife were head of the Sunday School Department. He loved God and was a faithful servant. Tim loved his family more than anything in the world and wanted to enjoy every moment of the day with them. He was a great husband, father, and friend to everyone he met. Tim would do anything to help anyone out. In Quincy, Tim was known as the "Real Batman." He was truly one of the "Good Guys" and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio.

Pastor Joe Brown will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Temple of Quincy, 201 Main St., Quincy, OH 43343.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.