SIDNEY — Timothy "Tim" M. Falke, 74, of Sidney passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 8 p.m.

He was born on May 12, 1945, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Fehl and Juanita (Gearhart) Falke.

He is survived by two sons, Rob (Kerri) Falke and Jon Falke, both of Sidney; one daughter, Tammy Platfoot, of Troy; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Tim was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Wayne Falke.

Mr. Falke retired in 2010 after many years working at DT Trucking as a truck driver. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator. Tim proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1963-1964. He was a life member in the AMVETS, VFW and American Legion Post 217. Tim enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved doing outdoor activities with his family and enjoyed learning about big cats such as lions and tigers. Tim was a member of the Sidney First United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Full military honors will be performed by the American Legion Post 217. Private burial will be held at a later date at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Health Hospice in Tim's honor.

Condolences may be expressed to the Falke family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.