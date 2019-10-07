SIDNEY — Timothy John Phlipot, age 59 of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1:39 p.m. at his home.

He was born on Feb. 18, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Beverly Ann (Bretscher) McClain, of Sidney, and the late Nicholas John Phlipot.

Timothy was married to the former Shannon (Newman) Phillips, who survives along with two step-sons, Chris (Heather) Phillips, and Jesse Phillips, both of Miamisburg; siblings, Michael Phlipot, of Sidney, and Jacqueline Phlipot, of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Lexi, Braylynn, Wyatt and Atticus Phillips; and nieces and nephews, James Phlipot, Leslie Phlipot, Sarah Macke, Sonya Ahlersmeyer, Ian Smith, Sienna Smith, David Mitchell Phlipot and Kelli Brunson.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Andre Nicholas Phlipot, and two grandsons, Ariyen and Ayce Phillips.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel Hess officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Miami County and condolences may be expressed to the Phlipot family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.