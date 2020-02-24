QUINCY — Tina L. Branscum, 53, of Quincy, stepped into heaven into the arms of God Feb. 20, 2020, at OSU Hospice Care in Columbus.

Tina was born Feb 23, 1966, in Piqua, to Betty Lou (Chandler) Price of Cleveland, and the late Walter Lee Price. Tina was also preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Bo Price.

On June 23, 1994, she married her soul mate, Randy Branscum. They were blessed with four daughters, Fallon (Steven) Sargent, of Casstown, Jamie Branscum, of Bellefontaine, Laney Predmore, of Quincy, and Carley Predmore, of Quincy. They also have two granddaughters, Ember Sargent and Ave Sargen,t both of Casstown. Tina is also survived by a brother, Walter (Greg) Price, of Cleveland, many aunts and uncles, special friends and family, Bill and Sandy Bostic, of Quincy, Pastor Mark Hina and sister Nikki Hina, Judy and John Buckley.

Tina worked in security for American Trim for the last 19 years. She was a 1985 graduate of Fairlawn. She was a member of the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Tina loves animals of all kinds, especially her beloved dogs, Maney, Joey, Zeke, Rocky and Harry.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sidney Apostolic Temple located at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Hina officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the family to help offset medical costs.

Arrangements for the Branscum family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

