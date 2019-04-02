ANNA — , age 89. of Anna, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 3:04 a.m. at Fair Haven County Home.

She was born on March 25, 1930, in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert A. and Frances (Shroyer) Vonderhuevel. On June 24, 1950, she married Joseph Strasser, who preceded her in death in 1997.

She is survived by one son, Gary (Elisa) Strasser, of Anna; one sister, Carol Vorhees, of Piqua; one sister-in-law, Irene Vonderhuevel, of Sidney; two granddaughters, Katrina (Devin) Wenrich, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Kendel (Kellen) Berning, of Bowling Green, Ohio; one great-grandson, Urijah, and one great-granddaughter, Adelia.

She was preceded in death by five siblings.

Mrs. Strasser moved to Logan County at the age of 3 months from Piqua. She was a 1948 graduate of Quincy High School. She worked at Stolle Corp. and with the in Logan County for 26 years. She was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also taugh Sunday School and Bible School where she had previously attended DeGraff Presbyterian Church. She also worked in the Food Pantry at Loganville Community Church. She was a member of Miami and Logan County Grangers, Riverside Women, and served as a Cub Scout Leader.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Bonny Kinnunen officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jacob Lutheran League and condolences may be expressed to the Strasser family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.