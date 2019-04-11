CELINA — Tommy Dorsey Grimm, age 74, of Celina, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Feb, 26, 1945, in Celina, to the late Chester L. and Marcella "Sally" (Hay-Hole) Grimm.

On April 25, 1970, he married Connie Schwieterman, who lives in Celina. He is also survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Spencer (Heidi) Grimm, of Fishers, Indiana, Brian (Heather) Grimm, of Cantonsville, Maryland, and Bradley Grimm, of Niceville, Florida; one grandson, Wyatt Grimm; a brother, Jimmy Grimm, of St. George, Utah; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha "Ginger" Grimm, of Dayton, Nancy Cox, of Van Wert, and Tammy (Dave) Stose, of Mendon; and five in-laws, William Mertz, Charles E. (Janice) Schwieterman, John (Mary ) Schwieterman, Ronald (Karen) Schwieterman, all of Celina, and Linda (Carl) Meyer, of Versailles.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law, Beverly Grimm and Shirley Mertz, and his brother-in-law, Ervin Cox.

He graduated form Celina High School with the class of 1963. He was formerly employed at Reynolds & Reynolds in Celina, and owned and operated Tom's Carry-out until he retired in 1996. After he retired, he worked for Randy E. Grapner at RE Appraisal in Celina.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, and a member of the Celina Lions Club. Tommy loved spending time with his family, traveling, and his favorite interest was automobiles.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery in Celina.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society, at P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163, or the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund, at 229 W. Anthony St., Celina, OH 45822. Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.