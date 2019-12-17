ST. MARYS — Toni M. Gill, 97, of St. Marys, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.

She was born in Austin, Texas on April 9, 1922, to Abraham and Delores (Garibay) Garcia.

During World War II she worked assembling guns inside the B-19's. She was an unrecognized "Rosy Riveter."

Her husband of 73 years, Vincent M. Gill, preceded her in death in 2015. He served in the Navy in WWII. After WWII they moved back to Salina to raise their four children. She lived in Salina, Kansas, until the age of 93. She moved to Ohio in 2015 to be with her son. Toni was a dental hygienist. She worked the majority of her career at Ft. Riley near Junction City, Kansas. She enjoyed family, traveling, shopping and going to restaurants.

Survivors include son, Robert (Therese) Gill, MD, of St. Marys, Ohio; three daughters, Rita Baghaie, of Henderson, Colorado, Rosanna (Jeff) O'Neil, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linda Drew, of Bothel, Washington; sister Helen (Mac) Gil, of Abilene, Kansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, John and Paul Garcia of Salina, Kansas.

A Memorial Mass will be held April 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Kansas. There will be no visitation.