PIQUA — Tony L. Riffell, 73, of Piqua ,passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence.

A service to honor his life will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.