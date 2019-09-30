QUINCY — Tracy Alan Rench, age 47 of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 4:54 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1971, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Paul and Doris (Campbell) Rench of Indian Lake.

On March 23, 1996, Tracy married Amanda Coffey, who survives along with four children, Anthony (Shauna) Rench, of Pemberton, Dylan Rench, Tosha Rench, both of Quincy, and Traci (Matt Alfrey) Rench of Sidney; five siblings, Kim Crabtree, of Florida, Pete (Terri) Rench, of Englewood, Quinten Rench, of Indian Lake, Chad Rench, of Tipp City, and Eddie Rench, of St. Paris; and nine grandkids, Gracie, Isabella, Aiden, Charlie, Kenzie, Laycee, Xander, Hunter and Paislee.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Eva Rench, and one granddaughter, Kaylee Monnin.

Tracy was the owner/operator of Rench Continuous Spouting. He was an avid Steelers fan, and an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and camping. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Rench family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.