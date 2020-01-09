INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Travis Alan Karn, 33, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1986, to Ronald and Robin (Bowman) Karn in Troy, Ohio.

Travis graduated from Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney, Ohio, Wright State University in Dayton, and was working on his MBA. Travis was a Registered Nurse for Bright Star. He was an Ohio State football fan and loved spending time with his nephews. Travis was a very generous and compassionate person and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Robin Karn; brother, Ronald W. "Ron" Karn Jr. (Kelley Ann); sister, Melinda R. "Mindy" McClave (Robert); five nephews, Nick, Alex and Matthew Karn, and Eli and Andrew McClave; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Travis was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosemarie Bowman; and his grandparents, Clarence and Reba Karn.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, Indiana, with visitation from 11 a.m. to the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Cicero Cemetery in Cicero, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 6060 Castleway West Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250; or Humane Society for Hamilton County, 1721 Pleasant St., Suite B, Noblesville, IN 46060.

Condolences may be left at www.randallroberts.com.