Trent L. Fay
COVINGTON – Trent L. Fay, age 67, of Covington, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Donald Fay of Bellefontaine and the late Christina (Jarvis) Fay.

Left to cherish his memory include sisters Dawn (Keith) Thompson, of Rosewood, Ohio, Darene (Bob) Shearer, of Lakeland, Florida; brother Dru Fay, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Sierra Feeback and brother Aaron Fay.

Trent faithfully served as a paramedic and firefighter in Clearwater, Florida, for many years until his retirement. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Troy. He loved ministering the word of Jehovah, gardening, photography, and children.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Donations may be made in Trent's memory to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3967 N. Washington Road, Covington, Ohio, 45318.

Arrangements for the Fay family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
