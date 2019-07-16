MINSTER — Treva Schmitmeyer, age 89, of Minster passed away at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

She was born May 24, 1930, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Ed and Clara (Nagel) Bornhorst. She married Eugene Schmitmeyer on March 29, 1951, in McCartyville, Ohio. He survives at Otterbein St. Marys.

She is also survived by daughters, Karen and Gary Dues, Versailles, and Nancy Schmitmeyer, Florida; grandchildren, Brett and Molly Dues, Audra and Mitch Wietholter, Mitchelll and Katie Dues; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Clark, Genevieve, Lauren, Xavier, Jace, Ava, Ethan, Lane, Eathen, Taylor and Kylee.

Treva was a member of St. Augusitne Catholic Church, Coachman Camping Group 227 and Good Sam Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Memorial Donations may be made to "Blessed Form Above" organ campaign at St. Augustine Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.