SIDNEY — Senior Airman Tristen Allen Carlson, age 21, of Sidney, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.

He was born April 3, 1998, in Flint, Michigan, to father Mark Allen Carlson and Laura Michele (Frey) Carlson, both of Sidney, and they survive. He married his high school sweetheart, Danielle Nicole (Farrell) Carlson on Dec. 19, 2017, and she survives along with their daughter Addilyn Rose Carlson.

Left to cherish his memory include brother, Airman First Class Ethan Carlson, of Sidney; sister, Hannah Carlson, of Sidney; brothers-in-law, Chris Farrell and Mike Farrell; grandparents, Wilford and Cathy Carlson, of Reed City, Michigan, and Greg and Elaine Frey, of Sun City, Arizona; parents-in-law, Janice and Jeffrey Farrell; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Senior Airman Carlson was a proud member of the United States Air Force and was serving in the 341st Security Forces Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. He was a 2016 graduate of Sidney High School who excelled in baseball and football. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and wonderful friend. He was outgoing and loved his family deeply. He will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Chad Wilson officiating. Sidney American Legion Post 217 and the United States Air Force will be rendering military honors following services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family.

Arrangements for the Carlson family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.