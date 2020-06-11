Urban Winner

OSGOOD — Urban A. Winner, age 93, of Osgood, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mercer Health Hospital, Coldwater.

He was born Aug. 13, 1926, in Yorkshire, the son of the late Robert and Kathryn (Bergman) Winner. He married Mary Kathryn Aselage on May 3, 1950, and she preceded him in death on May 1, 1979. He then married Constance Liette Monnin on June 11, 1982, and she survives in Greenville.

He is also survived by children, Sharon and William Wynk, Coldwater, Stacy and Steven Mollmann, Upper Arlington, Julie and Jim Poeppelman, Versailles, Jenni and Bob Paulus, Versailles, Matt and Darlene Monnin, Russia, Amy and Gary Moeller, New Bremen, and Anne and Tim Carlisle, New Carlisle; son-in-law, Robert Leugers, New Bremen; 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom and Henrietta Winner, Osgood, Kenny and Beverly Winner, Osgood, and Karen and Ronald Schwieterman, Celina; sister-in-law, Elsie Winner, Osgood; in-laws, Madonna Liette, North Star, Ralph and Ella Mae Liette, Chickasaw, Judy and John Knight, Virginia, and Bob and Enda Stout, Coldwater.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra (Winner) Leugers, siblings, Robert Winner, Vernon and Agnus Winner, Ralph Winner, Vera Winner and John Winner, in-laws, August and Delores Aselage, William and Helen Thoma, Albert and Francis Fisher, Adolph and Rita Thoma, Leo and Geraldine Aselage, Lud and Ruth Aselage, Robert and Irene Niemeyer, Herbert Aselage, Ruth and Charles Heistand, Norma and Art Rammel, Dolores Redinbaugh, Helen Stout, Lowell Liette, and Charles and Suzanne Gilliland.

Urban was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, Osgood Fire Department, Mercer County Elks. He was a Veteran of the US Army during World War II and member of the Osgood American Legion Post 588 and past Commander. He was a partner of the family business, Robert Winner, Sons for 40 plus years. Throughout his life, Urban loved all sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the Marion Local Flyers and he was a teaser.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family will practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, with the Rev. David Howard, celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Martin Cemetery with full military honors.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, and form 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

In lieu of flowers Urban requests memorial donations be made to the Osgood Fire Department and Rescue or to the Osgood American Legion, Post 588.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.