Urban Winner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Urban's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OSGOOD — Urban A. Winner, age 93, of Osgood, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Mercer Health Hospital, Coldwater.

He was born Aug. 13, 1926, in Yorkshire, the son of the late Robert and Kathryn (Bergman) Winner. He married Mary Kathryn Aselage on May 3, 1950, and she preceded him in death on May 1, 1979. He then married Constance Liette Monnin on June 11, 1982, and she survives in Greenville.

He is also survived by children, Sharon and William Wynk, Coldwater, Stacy and Steven Mollmann, Upper Arlington, Julie and Jim Poeppelman, Versailles, Jenni and Bob Paulus, Versailles, Matt and Darlene Monnin, Russia, Amy and Gary Moeller, New Bremen, and Anne and Tim Carlisle, New Carlisle; son-in-law, Robert Leugers, New Bremen; 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tom and Henrietta Winner, Osgood, Kenny and Beverly Winner, Osgood, and Karen and Ronald Schwieterman, Celina; sister-in-law, Elsie Winner, Osgood; in-laws, Madonna Liette, North Star, Ralph and Ella Mae Liette, Chickasaw, Judy and John Knight, Virginia, and Bob and Enda Stout, Coldwater.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra (Winner) Leugers, siblings, Robert Winner, Vernon and Agnus Winner, Ralph Winner, Vera Winner and John Winner, in-laws, August and Delores Aselage, William and Helen Thoma, Albert and Francis Fisher, Adolph and Rita Thoma, Leo and Geraldine Aselage, Lud and Ruth Aselage, Robert and Irene Niemeyer, Herbert Aselage, Ruth and Charles Heistand, Norma and Art Rammel, Dolores Redinbaugh, Helen Stout, Lowell Liette, and Charles and Suzanne Gilliland.

Urban was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, Osgood Fire Department, Mercer County Elks. He was a Veteran of the US Army during World War II and member of the Osgood American Legion Post 588 and past Commander. He was a partner of the family business, Robert Winner, Sons for 40 plus years. Throughout his life, Urban loved all sports, especially the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the Marion Local Flyers and he was a teaser.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family will practice social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Osgood, with the Rev. David Howard, celebrant. Burial will take place at St. Martin Cemetery with full military honors.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, and form 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

In lieu of flowers Urban requests memorial donations be made to the Osgood Fire Department and Rescue or to the Osgood American Legion, Post 588.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved