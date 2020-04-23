SIDNEY — Valerie J. (Roberts) Steele, 48, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 4:01 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1971, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Darrell Roberts and Dorothy (Barhorst) Roberts, who survives. On Sept. 27, 2012, Valerie married Ryan Steele, who survives.

She is survived by five children, Bruce ( Laana) Ostendorf, of Sidney, Brad (Maria) Ostendorf, of Sidney, Randy (Kristen) Ostendorf, of Columbus, Matthew (Shylee Kaczmarek) Ostendorf, of Sidney, and Alexis Steele, of Sidney; four siblings, Brian (Penny) Roberts, of Piqua, Bernadette (Bryan Krebs) Slife, of Sidney, Jessica (Jerry) Divens, of Piqua, and Anthony (Stacy Davis) Roberts, of Sidney; eight grandchildren, James, Grayson, Liam, Max, Hannah, Brady, Andrew and Ava; six nieces, Samantha, Sabrina, Brandi, Brooke, Amber and Brittany and nephew, Austin. Valerie was preceded in death by son, Brian Chad Ostendorf.

Mrs. Steele was employed by Honda of America in Anna as a quality control associate for over four years. Valerie enjoyed going to craft shows and watching Ohio State football games. She had a strong work ethic. Valerie loved spending time with her family and especially playing with her grandkids.

Due to current COVID19 pandemic, funeral services will be private at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Pastor Earnie Jones officiating. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Valerie's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Steele family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.