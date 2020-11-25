SIDNEY—Velma Marie (Billing) Maurer died at approximately 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, at Dorothy Love Retirement Center in Sidney, Ohio. Velma was born on February 4, 1924, to Arthur and Hazel Wenner Billing in "the house down the lane" on Lock Two Rd., just outside of Botkins, Ohio. On September 23, 1950, she married Arthur Walter Maurer, who preceded her in death on January 30, 2011.

She is survived by children Dr. Lynn Maurer and wife Nancy, Botkins, OH; Deb and husband Dr. Tom Bauer, Ottawa, OH; Colleen and husband Frank Blanda , Nashua, NH; Lisa and husband Bill Hoewischer, Sidney, OH; and Michele and husband John Looby , Canton, OH.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Hillary Maurer (Patrick Peterson), Leigh (Kevin) Sullivan, Travis Hoewischer (Katherine Hayes), Dr. Ted (Kate) Bauer , Ross (Kara) Hoewischer, Lauren Blanda (Andrew Daley), Carly (Lucas) Greve, Daniel (April) Bauer, Jordan Hoewischer (Whitney Maiden), Carrie Blanda, Abbey (Matt) Bensman, Mary Looby, Jane Looby, Anne Blanda (Tom Stepan), Thomas Looby, and honorary granddaughter, Candi (Karlo) Kawamura, along with 16 great-grandchildren.

Of Velma's siblings, two sisters survive: Wanda (Rev. Ken) Truckenbrod, Sun City, AZ, and Marilyn Tippett, Sidney, OH. Preceding her in death were brothers Paul, Don, John, Jimmy, and Bobby Billing.

A 1942 graduate of Anna High School, she grew up as a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church, and became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Botkins after marriage. Family was the focus of Velma's life. She loved nothing more than to stop by to visit one of her siblings, in-laws, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a good listener, but every once in a while, she would impart a "Velma-ism" to the conversation, bringing smiles to all.

The family would like to thank the staff of Dorothy Love for their care and kindness. In keeping with Velma's wishes, there will be a private graveside service, with a celebration of life planned for a future date when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, PO Box 508, Botkins, OH 45306, but in tribute to Velma, a call to chat with a friend or family member would also be appropriate. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cromesfh.com.