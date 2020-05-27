DAYTON — Verlina Mescher, CPPS, age 85, died May 17, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born Feb. 28, 1935, in Maria Stein, Ohio. Her parents were Otto and Rosa (Buening) Mescher, who are deceased. Sister Verlina joined the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 30, 1951. Her bothers and sisters and in-laws are Ralph (deceased) and Sally Mescher, of Versailles, Ohio, Lucille (deceased) and Bud (deceased) Nielsen, of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Gilbert Mescher (deceased), of Maria Stein, Ohio, Stanley (deceased) and Mickey (deceased) Mescher, of Tipp City, Ohio, Elsie and Werner (deceased) Balster, of Coldwater, Ohio, Dennis and Viola Mescher, of Maria Stein, Ohio, James and Mary Kathryn Mescher, of Fort Loramie, Ohio, Vernon (deceased), Sharon (deceased) and Mary Lou Mescher, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, Sally and Gene (deceased) Mills, of Versailles, Ohio, Sister Mary Martha Mescher, of Hawaii, Nick and Sally Mescher, of Urbana, Ohio, and David and Lucy Mescher, of Maria Stein, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews also survive. Private services were held on May 21, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the Sisters of the Precious Blood.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.