PIQUA — Vern H. "Bud" Nill Jr., 80 of Piqua, passed away at 6:52 p.m. Friday, Jan, 24, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice at Wayne Hospital, Greenville. .

A service to honor his life will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua. Family, friends and others whose lives Vern touched are invited to visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, to reminisce and celebrate a life well lived.