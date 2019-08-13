SIDNEY — Verna "Ilene" Root, age 86, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in her residence.

Born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Shelby County, Ohio, Ilene was a daughter of the late Charles and Mae (Carroll) Partington Potter.

She married Dean Root on April 23,1950, and he preceded her in death on June 29, 2014. Together they raised three daughters, Verna (Clifford) Bulle, of Pataskala, Carol (Lonnie) Jones, of Anna, and Jackie (Greg) Stewart, of North Carolina. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A sister Irene Shoffner of Piqua and many nieces and nephews also survive her.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Rachel Stewart Kinninger, great-grandson, Henry Hassink, brother, William Partington and sister Dorothy Francis.

Ilene worked at Abrahams for many years as a sales clerk and at Dekkers Packing. She was a member of the Fletcher United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at noon in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, OH 45326 with Chaplain Angela Barfield of the Wilson Hospice presiding. Burial will follow in the Fletcher Cemetery.

There will be two hours of visitation on Saturday beginning 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Rachel's Cancer Comfort Bags, 118 Pleasant Meadow Estates Drive, Marion, NC 28752 Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

