Vernon Braun
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Vernon J. "Jake" Braun, 67, of rural Wapakoneta, died 9:30 a.m., Wedneday, June 3, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's medical Center, Lima.

With consideration to current health directives, social distancing, and preferred masks, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, State Route 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2 to8 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved