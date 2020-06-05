WAPAKONETA — Vernon J. "Jake" Braun, 67, of rural Wapakoneta, died 9:30 a.m., Wedneday, June 3, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's medical Center, Lima.

With consideration to current health directives, social distancing, and preferred masks, a funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, State Route 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 2 to8 p.m., Monday and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.