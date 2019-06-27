PIQUA — Vicki Elaine (Cotterman) Hamaker, 53, of Piqua formerly of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:03 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1965, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Geneva (Atkins) Cotterman Sr.

She is survived by two children, Stacy Wynn, of Sidney, and Kristina (Jeffrey Davis) Hamaker, of Piqua; three grandchildren, Dillan, Dallan and Daltan; and six siblings, Sheila (James) Llewellyn, of Kentucky, Kathy Gillem, of Pemberton, Rick Cotterman, of Maplewood, Randy Cotterman, of Florida, Rich (Paula) Cotterman and Rob (Heather Dresback) Cotterman, both of Sidney.

Vicki was preceded in death by one sister, Pat Gates.

Vicki was a loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She loved with all her heart. She will be greatly missed by many. Vicki dedicated her life to her family and friends. She worked as an STNA for 25 years and was very passionate about her residents. It was always more than just a job for her.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the Hamaker family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.