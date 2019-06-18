SIDNEY – Vickie L. Hooten, 62, of Sidney, passed away at 2:10 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital.

She was born May 8, 1957, in Piqua to the late Clara J. (Stewart) Watkins Kellerman and Edward Watkins.

Survivors include a son, Joshua Hooten, of Sidney; her step-father, Gordon Kellerman, of Sidney; and six siblings, Deborah L. (Joe) Powers of, Greenville, Nancy L. (Thom) Nicholas, of Louisville, Kentucky, Bryan C. (Misty) Kellerman, of Phoenix, Arizona, Shawn S. Kellerman, of Wapakoneta, James C. (Connie) Kellerman, of Sidney, and Dawn Lynn (Joe) Sherman, of Piqua.

Vickie was a graduate of Sidney High School, worked at area factories and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her family and will be deeply missed.

A service to honor her life will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Private burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.