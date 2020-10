PIQUA — Vicky L. Leduc, age 55, of Piqua, OH passed away at 4:17 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in her residence.

Friends can call 1-2 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the funeral home and a celebration of Vicky's life service will begin at 2:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.