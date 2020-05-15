Victor Baumer
1925 - 2020
MINSTER — Victor Baumer, age 94, of Minster, passed away at 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen. He was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Ben G. and Alice (Hoying) Baumer. He married Mary Ann Poeppelman on July 16, 1949, in Osgood Ohio. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2010. He is survived by his children, JoAnn and Gene Jubinski, Dublin, Jerry and Phyllis Baumer, Minster, Vicki and Ed Stangel, Bellbrook, Cris and Roy Brookhart, Cary, North Carolina, Patty and Greg King, Rochester, Minnesota, and Ben and Jill Baumer, Minster; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Brothers and sisters are Viola Clausen, Dayton, Roman and Joan Baumer, Minster, Joseph and Virginia Baumer, Minster, and Marvin and Connie Baumer, North Royalton. He was preceded in death by his wife, grandson Sam Jubinski, brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Virginia Baumer, sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Edward Gelhaus; and brother-in-laws, Al Braun and Bud Clausen. Victor was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. He was a 1944 graduate of Minster High School. In 1950 he was named the first leader and advisor of the local 4-H group. In 1952 he started Baumer Construction (family owned and operating today) and retired in 1989. He was an early member of the Minster Commercial Club and helped form the new Civic Association, where he served as the group's first president. He assisted in forming the Minster Athletic Booster and was its first president. Victor was an active member Minster Kiwanis/Minster Service Club. Victor was also active in the Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and serving as president from 1987 to 2005. Victor was a very active member of the community and proud to have won all three community awards; Oktoberfest Grand Marshal, Minster Civic Association Citizen of the Year Award and Booster of the Year Award. Victor was also instrumental in the development and building of Minster Memorial Field and Earl's Island Pavilion on Lake Loramie State Park. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. The Mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults, PO Box 86 Wapakoneta, OH 45895. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Funeral service
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 15, 2020
Always enjoyed our conversations at McDonald's, Victor was very community minded, was instrumental in Earl's Island Pavilion, not only designed it but did much of the labor in building it. He was very knowledgeable. If you talked to him, you came out smarter than when you entered conversation.
ED LACHEY
Friend
May 15, 2020
May he be at peace. Have lots of good memories of Vic. I certainly enjoyed our conversations over the years as well as birthday pastries at McDonalds and Elmwood. He will be missed. Gary
Gary & Emmy Bensman
Friend
May 14, 2020
Roy, sorry to have read of the passing of your father-in-law. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs.
Cindy Hemmelgarn
Acquaintance
May 14, 2020
Bless his soul. He was a good man. I always enjoyed our conversations and he seemed to care about people.
Jerry and Arlene Wissman
Jerry Wissman
Friend
May 14, 2020
My sympathies to the Baumer family. I was always impressed that at sporting events the young and old would stop to say hello to Victor and share a story or a joke with him. Rest in peace, Vic.
Pat Snyder
Friend
May 14, 2020
My Sympathy to the Victor Baumer family.
Connie Sue (Winner) Cron
Family
May 14, 2020
Please accept our very deepest sympathy. Uncle Victor was such a neat person - I remember when Larry told him we were engaged and Uncle Victor called me and said, "What are you trying to do to me?" He will be missed for sure but he is now back with Maryann, his favorite person. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Larry & Janice Smith
Larry & Janice Smith
Family
