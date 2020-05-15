Always enjoyed our conversations at McDonald's, Victor was very community minded, was instrumental in Earl's Island Pavilion, not only designed it but did much of the labor in building it. He was very knowledgeable. If you talked to him, you came out smarter than when you entered conversation.
MINSTER — Victor Baumer, age 94, of Minster, passed away at 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Elmwood Assisted Living, New Bremen. He was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Ben G. and Alice (Hoying) Baumer. He married Mary Ann Poeppelman on July 16, 1949, in Osgood Ohio. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2010. He is survived by his children, JoAnn and Gene Jubinski, Dublin, Jerry and Phyllis Baumer, Minster, Vicki and Ed Stangel, Bellbrook, Cris and Roy Brookhart, Cary, North Carolina, Patty and Greg King, Rochester, Minnesota, and Ben and Jill Baumer, Minster; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Brothers and sisters are Viola Clausen, Dayton, Roman and Joan Baumer, Minster, Joseph and Virginia Baumer, Minster, and Marvin and Connie Baumer, North Royalton. He was preceded in death by his wife, grandson Sam Jubinski, brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Virginia Baumer, sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Edward Gelhaus; and brother-in-laws, Al Braun and Bud Clausen. Victor was a member of St. Augustine Church, Minster. He was a 1944 graduate of Minster High School. In 1950 he was named the first leader and advisor of the local 4-H group. In 1952 he started Baumer Construction (family owned and operating today) and retired in 1989. He was an early member of the Minster Commercial Club and helped form the new Civic Association, where he served as the group's first president. He assisted in forming the Minster Athletic Booster and was its first president. Victor was an active member Minster Kiwanis/Minster Service Club. Victor was also active in the Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults and serving as president from 1987 to 2005. Victor was a very active member of the community and proud to have won all three community awards; Oktoberfest Grand Marshal, Minster Civic Association Citizen of the Year Award and Booster of the Year Award. Victor was also instrumental in the development and building of Minster Memorial Field and Earl's Island Pavilion on Lake Loramie State Park. Due to the COVID-19 virus a private family Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. The Mass will also be live streamed on St. Augustine Church's YouTube Channel. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster. In lieu of flowers donation should be made to Auglaize County Crippled Children and Adults, PO Box 86 Wapakoneta, OH 45895. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.